Animal surrenders increasing across Alberta; Edmontonians asked to care for dogs

The Animal Care and Control Centre won’t be accepting surrenders of healthy dogs for the time being, the City of Edmonton said Tuesday.

There has been an “ongoing increase in animal drop-offs” at shelters and rescues across the province, the group said, and there is not enough space.

The centre will be temporarily pausing intake of healthy dogs until there is sufficient kennel space.

In the meantime, priority will be given to dogs that are injured or in significant distress, the centre said, “exhibiting symptoms such as bleeding, trouble breathing, obvious fractures, unconsciousness, inability to move and seizing.”

Officials are asking members of the public to help as much as possible.

“Right now we are asking Edmontonians who find a dog to take the steps to reunite the pet with its owner and, if unable to do so, care for the animal until an appointment can be made,” said John Wilson, director of Animal Control and Park Rangers.

Post the animal to the City of Edmonton’s Lost & Found Pet page;

Look for a City of Edmonton tag and call 311 for the owner’s contact information;

Bring the animal into a veterinary clinic to check for a microchip;

Post a picture of the dog on Edmonton Lost Pets, Edmonton & Area Lost Pets, and Edmonton Lost & Found Pets and other community Facebook pages;

Walk the animal around the neighbourhood and talk to residents;

Use online platforms like Facebook and Kijiji to find the owner;

Hold the dog until an appointment can be made. For questions or information on supports, resident can call 311 or visit the city’s Responsible Pet Ownership webpage.

Staff are also working with partners and private kennels to find additional space.

“We appreciate that times are hard for many Edmontonians right now,” Wilson said. “But before surrendering your animal, we would encourage you to explore the resources and supports available to you.”

The Animal Care & Control Centre cares for 6,000-7,000 animals each year under the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare model. ACCC’s goal is to return lost animals to their owners and work with partner agencies to help animals in care find forever homes.

Overcrowding and capacity issues lead to illness and stress on the animal and impact the city’s ability to care for them.

Animal rescues and shelters across Alberta have been sounding the alarm about crisis level capacity issues for some time.

On Aug. 8, the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) said it was “150 per cent over capacity” and reaching the point where it would have to refuse intakes.

At that time, program co-ordinator Amanda Annetts said SCARS had more than 480 animals in its care, including many pregnant animals, litters and young animals.

The organization is urging people to spay and neuter their pets. It also issued a call for action: consider adopting or fostering.

“Fostering gets them out of our rescue centre and into homes, which is the best part,” Annetts said, adding there’s no cost to foster homes.

“We do everything for you. We pay for all vet bills, we set you up with our vets across Alberta who do assist with that. We take care of everything you need. You just need a loving home and extra TLC and love to give these animals.”

SCARS and other animal organizations always need donations, she added, whether that’s money or supplies.

“Dog food, wet food, puppy food and litter,” Annetts said.