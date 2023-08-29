Menu

Crime

Hidden camera found in bedroom of Airbnb in London, Ont., voyeurism charge laid

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 1:20 pm
An investigation into reports of a hidden camera in an Airbnb in London, Ont., has resulted in a voyeurism charge against a 41-year-old man.

Const. Matthew Dawson said Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing but police are releasing information now in part to elicit “more information from anybody else.”

London police were initially contacted after a couple in an Airbnb on Blackacres Boulevard noticed a hidden camera in the bedroom on July 15.

On July 28, a search warrant was executed and police “located video evidence of voyeurism” involving two unidentified victims.

A month later, on Monday, police arrested a 41-year-old London man and charged him with one count of voyeurism.

He is due in court Oct. 5 and the investigation is ongoing.

When asked if it was possible that additional victims could be identified, Dawson said police have “reviewed a bunch of video evidence and I think there’s stuff that’s pending that they’re still working on.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News has reached out to Airbnb and is awaiting a response.

