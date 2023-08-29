Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after cash register was stolen from business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 29, 2023 12:05 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Police are investigating the theft of a cash register from a west-end Guelph business.

Guelph police were notified by the business near Willow Road and Westwood Road on Monday morning.

Investigators say the glass on the front door was smashed when officers arrived. They say video surveillance showed a man using a tool to enter the store at around 4:39 a.m.

He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie with the hood up, grey pants, black shoes with white laces, an Under Armour backpack, and a hat. The man then left the store with the register.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

