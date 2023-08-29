Menu

Crime

2 men found injured in Kitchener parking lot after Sunday morning fight: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 11:57 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say two men were left injured as a result of a fight in a parking lot in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, police issued a tweet at around 11:30 a.m. warning those in the area of Belmont Avenue and Karn Street to expect a heavy police presence after a disturbance involving a large group of individuals.

Police have now provided further details about the incident as they say officers were called to a parking lot on Belmont Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say they found about 10 to 15 people in the lot with two men reportedly injured.

The two men, aged 42 and 35, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that those who were involved in the disturbance know each other.

They are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

