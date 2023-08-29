Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Person airlifted to hospital after shooting in Mission, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 12:00 pm
Mission RCMP attend the scene of a shooting near Laminman Avenue and Cedar Street in Mission, B.C. on Mon. Aug. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Mission RCMP attend the scene of a shooting near Laminman Avenue and Cedar Street in Mission, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Credit: Curtis Kreklau
A person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Mission, B.C., on Monday.

Mounties, firefighters and paramedics found the injured victim near Laminman Avenue and Cedar Street after 5 p.m.

The person was airlifted to the hospital as RCMP roped off the area to traffic.

Shortly afterward, Mounties received a call about a vehicle on fire. Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Click to play video: 'Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large'
Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large

“The shooting appears to have been targeted and Mission RCMP do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” RCMP wrote in a Monday news release.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.”

Any witnesses or people with dashcam or surveillance footage are asked to call the detachment at 604-826-7161.

