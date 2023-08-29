Person airlifted to hospital after shooting in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Mission, B.C., on Monday.

Mounties, firefighters and paramedics found the injured victim near Laminman Avenue and Cedar Street after 5 p.m.

The person was airlifted to the hospital as RCMP roped off the area to traffic.

Shortly afterward, Mounties received a call about a vehicle on fire. Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are related.



“The shooting appears to have been targeted and Mission RCMP do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” RCMP wrote in a Monday news release.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.”

Any witnesses or people with dashcam or surveillance footage are asked to call the detachment at 604-826-7161.