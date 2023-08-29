Construction projects along Toronto’s St. Clair Avenue to impact streetcar service, TTC says

Send this page to someone via email

Streetcar service along a portion of St. Clair Avenue will be replaced by buses beginning next week due to construction projects, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says.

The TTC said beginning on Sept. 3, “multiple construction projects” will take place along St. Clair Avenue and at St. Clair West station.

According to the TTC, the projects being completed include City of Toronto water work, TTC overhead upgrade work, and Metrolinx bridge work at Caledonia Park Road and St. Clair Avenue.

There is also TTC track work and station upgrades inside St. Clair West station that will be completed, as well as track renewal and repairs along the streetcar right-of-way, the company said.

These projects are expected to take until mid-2024 to complete.

This means 512 St. Clair streetcars will be replaced by buses from St. Clair Station to Gunns Loop until mid-2024, the TTC said.

“During this time, stops will be served at the curbside along the route,” the TTC said in a notice posted to its website.

The TTC said bus service at St. Clair West Station will also be impacted.

According to the transit commission, buses will not enter St. Clair West Station.

The TTC said there will be “no change to routing on service levels.”

Boarding for 33 Forest Hill buses will be on the south side of St. Clair Avenue, outside of the station.

Meanwhile, boarding for 126 Chrsitie buses will be on the north side of St. Clair Avenue, outside of the station.

There will also be changes to 90 Vaughan, the TTC said, adding that it will divert both ways to Bathurst Station, via Vaughan Road and Bathurst Street.

“To access St Clair West Station on Line 1, southbound customers can use a temporary stop on Vaughan Road, north of St Clair Avenue, and walk approximately 5 minutes to the station, or transfer to an eastbound 512 St Clair replacement bus at Vaughan Road and St Clair Avenue West,” the notice read.

According to the TTC, the northbound 90 Vaughan stop is on Vaughan Road, north of St. Clair Avenue.

The TTC said the 312 St. Clair night bus will continue to operate on its normal route, but won’t enter St. Clair West Station.

The company said customer access to St. Clair and St. Clair West Station will not be impacted, adding that subway service will continue.