Toronto police say a man has been taken into custody following an assault in the downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to King and Portland streets just before 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an assault.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A suspect has been arrested. Police said anyone with information is asked to contact them.

ASSAULT JUST OCCURRED: (UPDATE)

Portland St & King St

11:25 pm

– male suspect arrested

– victim with life-threatening injuries

– ongoing investigation

– anyone with info contact 416-808-1400#GO2011416

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 29, 2023

