Drake’s Vancouver concert postponed at last minute due to arena scoreboard issue

Maybe it was ‘God’s Plan,’ or maybe just a ‘Meltdown,’ but promoters have postponed Canadian rap superstar Drake’s Monday performance in Vancouver at the last minute.

In an update posted at 6 p.m., just one hour before the show was slated to begin at Rogers Arena, Live Nation posted to social media that the show had been put on pause.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly installed scoreboard at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30. All tickets will be honoured,” the company wrote.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The company said Drake’s show for Tuesday, Aug. 29, was unaffected by the scoreboard issue.

Fans were quick to express anger at the announcement.

“Is this a joke?” one Instagram comment read.

“Tickets cost me a G, hotel another 400, gas to get here another 200. Stood in line for hours,” wrote another.

The two scheduled Vancouver performances are the only Western Canadian stops on Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour, meaning many ticketholders may have travelled from across the province or even from Alberta or Saskatchewan.

Global News is seeking comment from Canucks Sports and Entertainment.

The Canucks’ website touts the new “state-of-the-art ‘bigger and brighter’ video board” as marquee component of arena renovations for the 2023-2034 season.

