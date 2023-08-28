Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grid alert declared in Alberta due to hot weather, low winds

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 7:18 pm
A photo of power transmission lines. View image in full screen
A photo of power transmission lines. A grid alert was declared in Alberta on Monday afternoon due to hot weather and low wind generation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A grid alert was declared in Alberta on Monday afternoon due to hot weather and low wind generation.

According to a post by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), un-ideal weather conditions and an outage in B.C. are straining the province’s electrical grid. The outage in B.C. is preventing the AESO’s ability to import power, the post said.

A grid alert is issued when the power system is under stress and staff are preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability, according to the AESO’s website.

Residents are asked to reduce electrical usage to prevent more serious emergency measures and to balance out the system.

“The AESO takes a variety of actions to maintain reliability, including using emergency reserves, reducing or suspending exports or energy sales, cancelling transmission maintenance, implementing voluntary curtailment programs (participants are asked to reduce their energy use to predetermined levels), and requesting emergency imports,” the organization’s website read.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the last option to maintain reliability, the AESO can initiate temporary rotating power outages.”

Real-time data from Enmax shows Calgary’s system demand was at 1,601 megawatts at around 5 p.m., more than 100 megawatts under the current season’s record (1,733 megawatts).

Trending Now

Enmax also declared power outages in the southwest Calgary neighbourhoods of Altadore and Garrison Woods, affecting around 375 customers.

Click to play video: '$33B and 24,000 jobs could be lost in Alberta’s renewables pause: Pembina Institute'
$33B and 24,000 jobs could be lost in Alberta’s renewables pause: Pembina Institute
AlbertaAESOElectrical Gridgrid alert albertaalberta electric grid alertAlberta Electric Systems Operatoralberta electrical grid
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices