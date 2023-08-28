Edmonton crews respond to overnight fire, 2 sent to hospital in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that broke out overnight Sunday has resulted in two people being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services received the call for a structure fire at 119th Avenue and 101st Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Alberta Health Services confirmed that two seniors were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatneing condition.

The fire was under control just before 4 a.m., and declared fully out by fire crews around 4:15 a.m.

EFRS said the cause of the fire was overheated cooking oil.