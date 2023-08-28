Menu

Canada

Provincial judge, lawyer appointed to Manitoba Court of Kings Bench

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 5:22 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Two Manitoba Provincial Court judges were appointed to the Court of Kings Bench this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Two Manitoba Provincial Court judges were appointed to the Court of Kings Bench this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. TPH
A Manitoba provincial court judge and local lawyer have been appointed to the Court of Kings Bench, the province announced Monday.

Provincial Judge Alain Huberdeau and Sarah Inness, a founding lawyer at Campbell Gunn Inness Seib Jones in Winnipeg, were designated to the federal court to replace judges David Kroft and James Edmond who were elevated to oversee the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

Huberdeau is a bilingual judge who was called to the Manitoba bar in 1997, working as a lawyer then a Provincial Court judge throughout northern Manitoba, including 19 Indigenous communities.

Inness was called to the bar in 1999 and has been a defence lawyer throughout her career. She formed Campbell Gunn Inness Seib Jones in 2007 and has been involved with numerous boards and organizations.

