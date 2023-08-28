Toronto’s Union Station to reopen after suspicious package deemed safe: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say parts of Union Station closed for officers to inspect a suspicious package are set to reopen.

Toronto police were called to Union Station just after 2:30 p.m. for reports a suspicious package had been found.

Specialists from the force’s emergency disposal unit were sent to the scene and arrived after 3 p.m.

Police said one person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing.

After 5 p.m., police said the package had been examined and confirmed there was no threat to public safety.

Via Rail trains were not able to use Union Station on Monday afternoon, while neither the Toronto subway nor GO trains or buses were impacted by the investigation.

The boarding process for two trains — 66 and 46 — was “interrupted” by the evacuation, a spokesperson for Via Rail said. Another train was held outside the station during the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said officers were helping Via Rail staff with “safely escorting passengers off the train.”

View image in full screen Emergency services were called to Toronto’s Union Station on Aug. 28, 2023, for reports of a suspicious package. Max Trotta / Global News

Officials with Toronto Fire said they were also called to the scene to assist police with their investigation. Toronto Fire said four trucks had been sent to Union Station, with Front Street closed from Bay to York streets.

A spokesperson for provincial transit agency Metrolinx said the police investigation was in Union Station’s great hall and that passengers could access GO train platforms using other entrances.

Police announced after 5 p.m. the area around the station “would reopen shortly” and road closures would end.