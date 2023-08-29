Menu

Crime

Guelph police lays charges after driver crashes twice in one night

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 29, 2023 5:00 am
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
One driver managed to get involved in two separate crashes in less than an hour.

Guelph Police Service received a call Saturday night about a collision on Clair Road East near Gordon Street.

A witness told investigators that a vehicle struck a sign around 9:30 p.m.

They say the crash tore off the front bumper and grille which they later determined was placed in the back seat of the vehicle by the driver who then took off.

About 30 minutes later, police were called about another collision. This time it was in an area on Goodwin Drive where a vehicle parked on the street was struck.

Officers arrived and later found out that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the parked car was the same one who struck the sign earlier.

Investigators say the driver provided a breath sample at the scene and it was under the legal limit.

However, the 25-year-old was charged with careless driving and failing to remain. He will be in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 17, 2024.

