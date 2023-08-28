Woman found dead on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, spurring investigation

See more sharing options

Mounties are investigating after a woman was found dead in Chilliwack on Monday morning.

The woman was found lying on the travel portion of Highway 1 at Vedder Road around 3:15 a.m., the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment confirmed Monday.

No further details will be released until next of kin have been contacted, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

The Chilliwack RCMP, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, BC Coroners Service, and Forensic Identification Service are all jointly investigating the death.

The RCMP said witnesses and people with dashcam footage can contact the Chilliwack detachment at 604-792-4611 and quote the file number 2023-35764.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.