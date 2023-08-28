Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman found dead on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, spurring investigation

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 2:26 pm
Mounties are investigating after a woman was found dead on Highway 1 near Vedder Road in Chilliwack on Mon. Aug. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating after a woman was found dead on Highway 1 near Vedder Road in Chilliwack on Mon. Aug. 28, 2023. Global News
Mounties are investigating after a woman was found dead in Chilliwack on Monday morning.

The woman was found lying on the travel portion of Highway 1 at Vedder Road around 3:15 a.m., the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment confirmed Monday.

No further details will be released until next of kin have been contacted, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Click to play video: 'Four people critically injured in multi-vehicle Delta crash'
Four people critically injured in multi-vehicle Delta crash

The Chilliwack RCMP, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, BC Coroners Service, and Forensic Identification Service are all jointly investigating the death.

The RCMP said witnesses and people with dashcam footage can contact the Chilliwack detachment at 604-792-4611 and quote the file number 2023-35764.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

