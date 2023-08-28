Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 11:41 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Strength in energy stocks as the price of oil topped US$80 per barrel helped lead a broad rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 150 points, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 174.94 points at 20,010.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.97 points at 34,509.87. The S&P 500 index was up 16.94 points at 4,422.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.10 points at 13,657.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.50 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up 58 cents at US$80.41 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,945.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.79 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

