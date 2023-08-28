Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged in Guelph shoplifting case

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 28, 2023 11:19 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Hamilton man is facing charges after an off-duty Guelph police officer caught a shoplifter in the act.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the off-duty officer was at a store on Woodlawn Road Sunday around 4 p.m. when he noticed a man taking items and putting them in a motorcycle helmet.

They say the officer followed the man outside, where the suspect was met by awaiting on-duty officers.

The man was arrested and a search of the individual turned up the stolen property as well as suspected methamphetamine. Investigators say the man also arrived at the store in a stolen motorcycle.

A 32-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

TheftGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeMethamphetamineGuelph Police ServiceShopliftingguelph shoplifting
