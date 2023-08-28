‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication, theft

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Mitchel Musso, best known for playing Oliver Oken on the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas on Saturday after he allegedly stole a bag of chips while intoxicated.

According to the Rockwall Police Department, Musso caused “a disturbance” at a hotel in Rockwall, Texas, where he took a bag of chips from a vendor and began eating them without payment.

Police were called around 7:15 p.m. local time. Authorities said the 32-year-old actor appeared intoxicated and became verbally abusive when asked to pay for the chips.

Musso was arrested for public intoxication and theft less than US$100, both of which are Class C misdemeanours in the United States.

Authorities claimed Musso also had several outstanding traffic warrants out of the Rockwall Police Department. Fox News reported that Musso had warrants to do with an expired vehicle registration, failure to display a driver’s licence and violation of a “promise to appear” order.

Story continues below advertisement

Musso was brought to the Rockwall County Detention Center, where he was booked and spent one night in jail. He was released on a US$1,000 bond on Sunday.

The Rockwall Police Department has since released Musso’s mugshot from his arrest. In the photo, a disoriented-looking Musso is seen wrapped in what appears to be a white towel.

View image in full screen Mitchel Musso was arrested on Aug. 26, 2023, on charges of public intoxication and theft. Rockwall County Sheriff's Office

The actor has not commented publicly on his arrest.

Musso starred in Hannah Montana, alongside Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, throughout the sitcom’s entire four-season run from 2006 to 2011. He also starred in Disney’s Pair of Kings, where he played King Brady, and performed voicework as Jeremy Johnson on the popular animated series Phineas and Ferb.