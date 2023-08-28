Canadians divided on parental consent on pronoun changes, poll finds

An Angus Reid poll delved into the highly debated topic of whether a parent should be informed if a child wants to change their name or pronouns.

This comes on the heels of the Saskatchewan government introducing new policies that would require parental consent if a child under 16 wants to go by different names or pronouns, as well as paused third-party sexual health educators presenting in schools and gave parents the option to opt out of their kid receiving sex ed.

Across Canada, 3,016 people were polled, with 43 per cent saying parents must be informed and must give consent if a kid wants to change their name or pronouns.

2:00 Protests in Saskatoon calling to scrap new sex education and student pronoun policy

Thirty-five per cent say parents must be informed if a kid wants to identify differently, 14 per cent say parents should neither be informed nor have a say, saying it’s the kid’s choice, and the remaining eight per cent weren’t sure.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan, with 255 people polled, had the highest percentage (50 per cent) of people on board with parents being informed and giving consent, while Atlantic Canada had the lowest (34 per cent).

The poll said parents with kids under the age of 18 were slightly more likely to agree with parental consent for identity changes (48 per cent).

Men were also slightly more likely to agree with this policy than women.

0:58 Saskatchewan kids will lose one more safe space due to school identity policies, 2SLGBTQIA+ community member says

The perspective around the policy differed more when breaking down the polling group by age.

Of the 204 people between the ages of 18 and 24 who were polled, 37 per cent agreed with the policy, 29 per cent said a parent needs to be informed, and 28 per cent said a parent should not be informed or have a say.

Story continues below advertisement

That differs compared with older age groups, like the 722 people polled who were 65 and older, with 45 per cent supporting the policy, 39 per cent saying parents should be informed and 10 per cent saying a parent should neither be notified nor have a say.

Political leaning also played a major role in people’s decisions, with the 815 past conservative voters polled largely in favour of the policy — 65 per cent agreeing with it and 30 per cent saying a parent should be informed.

That differs when looking at the 437 past NDP voters polled, with 20 per cent agreeing with the policy, 35 per cent saying a parent should be informed and 34 per cent saying they should not be informed or have a say.

Looking at respondents’ level of education also showed a difference of opinion.

People with a high school education or less were more likely to agree with the policy (49 per cent) than those with a university-level education (34 per cent).

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has been vocal on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the new policy, addressing the question about what experts were consulted regarding the new policy by saying, “I believe the leading experts in children’s upbringing are their parents.”

Every stop these last few days, we have heard positive responses about the new education policy on Parental Inclusion and Consent. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

But despite his saying he’s received several positive responses regarding the new policies, people took to the picket line on Sunday to protest the policies in front of MLA Don Morgan’s office in Saskatoon.

“I have a younger trans brother who is no longer in school, but had he been in school right now at that time I don’t think my parents would have been ready to have that conversation yet,” said Alex Litster-Paramor, one of the protesters at Sunday’s rally.

She said her parents are supportive now.

She added that she was concerned about the new policies, saying they had some scary implications for women’s health and trans rights.

“I think the goal of the province should be to elevate the resources that already exist, not cause more problems.”

1:53 Backlash to Sask. gender identity rules in schools

NDP education critic Matt Love was also at the rally, noting there were hundreds of people concerned about the new policies.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will not put vulnerable young children and teens at risk by outing them to anyone they’re not ready to come out to yet,” Love said.

Love said the provincial government failed to consult with people about the new policies like teachers or mental health professionals.

“Instead, they’ve made a decision to pander to those right-wing voters who are leaving the Sask. Party for the Sask. United Party and taking their support to another political party.”

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said last week that the new policies would prevent putting teachers in a difficult position as they tried to build a relationship with parents, and that these policies also created a consistent policy across the province.

The policies have also received scrutiny from other organizations like the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and several third-party organizations, like OUTSaskatoon and Battlefords and Area Sexual Assault Centre, with the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth announcing that they would be reviewing the policies.