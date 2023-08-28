Winnipeg cops seek info in ongoing stabbing investigation

Police are still looking for leads as they continue to investigate a stabbing in west Winnipeg that took place earlier this summer.

On June 20, police were called to the 3000 block of Portage Avenue, where they found a 26-year-old man with severe injuries caused by a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and although he was upgraded to stable after emergency surgery and ultimately survived the attack, no arrests have been made.

Police said Monday the major crimes unit is still looking to speak to anyone with information about the incident or the events leading up to the stabbing, or who may have video footage in the area. Anyone with info can contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).