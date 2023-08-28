Man seriously injured after shooting in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in Brampton on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they took a young man, in his 20s, to a trauma centre in life threatening condition for multiple gunshot wounds.

In an update, police said the victim’s condition is now stable.

Police said there is no suspect information.

Investigators also said it appears to be a targeted shooting and there is no risk to public safety.

This appears to be a targeted shooting and there is no risk to the community. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 28, 2023