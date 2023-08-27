Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues heat warnings for multiple B.C. regions

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'High risk of heat-related illness'
High risk of heat-related illness
WATCH: Another heat wave is upon us, and health officials are warning for people to be vigilant for heat-related illness. Sarah Henderson from the BC Centre for Disease Control talks about some of the warning signs. – Aug 14, 2023
A number of heat warnings have been issued for B.C. regions by Environment Canada.

The North Coast, B.C. North Peace River and Fort Nelson regions fall under the warnings as temperatures between the high 20s and low 30s are expected.

The heat warnings are expected to last through Monday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 26'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 26

“The heat wave will continue through Monday as a strong ridge of high pressure remains over the North Coast, B.C. North Peace River and Fort Nelson,” Environment Canada staff said in an alert.

“Temperatures are forecast to lower significantly on Tuesday as the ridge finally breaks down and moves to the east.”

Heat-related illness risks are the greatest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Community members in these regions are advised to stay indoors, not perform vigorous outside work and to check on vulnerable friends and family.

Higher temperatures and lower humidity can lead to increased fire activity in the regions as well, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

