Environment Canada issues heat warnings for multiple B.C. regions

Send this page to someone via email

A number of heat warnings have been issued for B.C. regions by Environment Canada.

The North Coast, B.C. North Peace River and Fort Nelson regions fall under the warnings as temperatures between the high 20s and low 30s are expected.

The heat warnings are expected to last through Monday.

2:41 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 26

“The heat wave will continue through Monday as a strong ridge of high pressure remains over the North Coast, B.C. North Peace River and Fort Nelson,” Environment Canada staff said in an alert.

Story continues below advertisement

“Temperatures are forecast to lower significantly on Tuesday as the ridge finally breaks down and moves to the east.”

Heat-related illness risks are the greatest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Community members in these regions are advised to stay indoors, not perform vigorous outside work and to check on vulnerable friends and family.

Higher temperatures and lower humidity can lead to increased fire activity in the regions as well, according to the BC Wildfire Service.