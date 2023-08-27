Toronto police investigating after Don Mills daylight stabbing injures man

A man has serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in the Don Mills area.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 4:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds to his back.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle — possibly a black Honda Civic, according to investigators.
Paramedics tell Global News that a male in his 30s was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
