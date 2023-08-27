Menu

Headline link
Crime

Toronto police investigating after Don Mills daylight stabbing injures man

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 5:38 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov
A man has serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in the Don Mills area.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds to his back.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle — possibly a black Honda Civic, according to investigators.

Paramedics tell Global News that a male in his 30s was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement
