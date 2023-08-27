Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Unlicensed Mississauga cannabis store raided, two men charged

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 4:51 pm
Weed Releaf Cannabis in Mississauga View image in full screen
Police have barricaded the entrances of the unlicensed dispensary to prohibit entry into the store. HANDOUT / Peel police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are facing drug-related charges following a police raid on an unlicensed cannabis store in Mississauga on Friday.

In a press release, Peel police said that Strategic Tactical Enforcement Policing (S.T.E.P.) officers along with uniform officers executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on the dispensary located in the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets.

The warrant led to the seizure of various items, including dugs, drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, televisions and a BB gun, police say.

Consequently, police arrested 42-year-old Dennis Arenburg and 28-year-old Hong Anh Vu.

The two men have been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Vu is facing an additional charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have been released on bail to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, “The premise has shown a blatant disregard for law enforcement as eight search warrants were executed between January 2019 and December 2022, coupled with numerous calls for service.”

In collaboration with the City of Mississauga, Peel police have barricaded the entrances of the establishment to prohibit entry into the store.

Concrete barricade at the back of Weed Releaf Cannabis. View image in full screen
Concrete barricade at the rear of the building. HANDOUT / Peel police

In 2018 when cannabis legalization came into effect, Mississauga was one of dozens of municipalities to bar retail cannabis stores.

Trending Now

However, council voted to lift the prohibition back in April following a city report that highlighted Mississauga residents were “disproportionately” served by the illegal market in the absence of legal stores.

Click to play video: 'Mississauga councillors vote to lift ban on cannabis stores'
Mississauga councillors vote to lift ban on cannabis stores
CrimeCannabisMississaugapeel policeDundas StreetCannabis ActHurontario streetMississauga Cannabis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices