Unlicensed Mississauga cannabis store raided, two men charged

Two men are facing drug-related charges following a police raid on an unlicensed cannabis store in Mississauga on Friday.

In a press release, Peel police said that Strategic Tactical Enforcement Policing (S.T.E.P.) officers along with uniform officers executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on the dispensary located in the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets.

The warrant led to the seizure of various items, including dugs, drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, televisions and a BB gun, police say.

Consequently, police arrested 42-year-old Dennis Arenburg and 28-year-old Hong Anh Vu.

The two men have been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Vu is facing an additional charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

Both have been released on bail to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, “The premise has shown a blatant disregard for law enforcement as eight search warrants were executed between January 2019 and December 2022, coupled with numerous calls for service.”

In collaboration with the City of Mississauga, Peel police have barricaded the entrances of the establishment to prohibit entry into the store.

View image in full screen Concrete barricade at the rear of the building. HANDOUT / Peel police

In 2018 when cannabis legalization came into effect, Mississauga was one of dozens of municipalities to bar retail cannabis stores.

However, council voted to lift the prohibition back in April following a city report that highlighted Mississauga residents were “disproportionately” served by the illegal market in the absence of legal stores.