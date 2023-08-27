Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Three Winnipeg firefighters injured in Austin Street blaze

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 4:52 pm
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three firefighters are recovering after being injured battling a fire at a vacant house in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to the vacant building in the 200 block of Austin Street North at 12:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the house.

The blaze was under control just before 3 a.m.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, with two sent to hospital in stable condition and one receiving assessment from paramedics on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Click to play video: 'Elmwood church expected to be total loss after early-morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say'
Elmwood church expected to be total loss after early-morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say
Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceNorth Point DouglasVacant Home FireWinnipeg vacant houseAustin Street NorthEmpty Home Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices