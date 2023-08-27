Three Winnipeg firefighters injured in Austin Street blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Three firefighters are recovering after being injured battling a fire at a vacant house in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to the vacant building in the 200 block of Austin Street North at 12:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the house.

The blaze was under control just before 3 a.m.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, with two sent to hospital in stable condition and one receiving assessment from paramedics on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.