B.C.’s Tour de Cure 2023 ride raises $7.1M for cancer research so far

More than 1,500 cyclists from across the world are in the Fraser Valley for the weekend for the Tour de Cure fundraising ride.

Officials said the ride has raised more than $7.1 million so far for the BC Cancer Foundation, just this year’s ride alone.

Despite air quality statements warning of wildfire smoke in the region, the ride has gone ahead as the risk has been deemed “moderate.”

It is also supposed to be quite a hot day in the region. But despite these circumstances, organizers said riders were not discouraged from showing up.

“We have informed all of our riders it will be a hot weekend and we will have aid stations every 20 to 25 kilometres,” Sarah Roth said, BC Cancer Foundation’s president.

On Saturday morning, the ride began in Cloverdale and riders will make their way to Chilliwack throughout the day. A second ride through Chilliwack is scheduled for Sunday.

By the end of the ride, cyclists will have travelled more than 200 kilometres.

“Everyone knows somebody with cancer and the more we can invest in research … that spring the hope for cancer patients,” Roth said.

Those that wish to donate, visit the Tour de Cure website online.