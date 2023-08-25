First case of West Nile Virus confirmed this year in Manitoba, risk considered high

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it has confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus in Manitoba this year and is investigating three other probable cases.

The person infected lives in Winnipeg, is between 40-49 years old and went to hospital after experiencing neurological symptoms. They were likely exposed to the virus in late June or early July.

The risk of exposure to the virus is high right now in the province, as weather conditions have been favourable for culex tarsalis mosquitoes, the species that carries West Nile.

This year, 45 pools of mosquitoes infected with the virus have been identified, with eight pools being identified last week.

Last year, there were seven cases of the virus in Manitoba, with five people requiring hospitalization.