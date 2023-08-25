Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

First case of West Nile Virus confirmed this year in Manitoba, risk considered high

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 9:03 pm
Click to play video: 'First case of West Nile Virus reported in Manitoba'
First case of West Nile Virus reported in Manitoba
The first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in Manitoba this year has been reported.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province says it has confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus in Manitoba this year and is investigating three other probable cases.

The person infected lives in Winnipeg, is between 40-49 years old and went to hospital after experiencing neurological symptoms. They were likely exposed to the virus in late June or early July.

The risk of exposure to the virus is high right now in the province, as weather conditions have been favourable for culex tarsalis mosquitoes, the species that carries West Nile.

This year, 45 pools of mosquitoes infected with the virus have been identified, with eight pools being identified last week.

Trending Now

Last year, there were seven cases of the virus in Manitoba, with five people requiring hospitalization.

Advertisement
More on Health
ManitobaHealthMosquitoWest Nile Virusinfection

Sponsored content

AdChoices