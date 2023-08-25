Alberta, N.W.T. premiers to tour reception centre for wildfire evacuees in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The premiers of Alberta and the Northwest Territories are scheduled to tour a Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees this afternoon.

Tens of thousands have been forced from the territory, with many seeking refuge in Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane are to take part in the visit.

In an update last night, the territorial government said it was unlikely the fire would reach the capital, Yellowknife, in the next 72 hours.

Officials say no significant advance was seen Thursday and the fire remains about 15 kilometres outside city limits.

They say today will put “significant” pressure on the perimeter of the fire closest to Yellowknife because of high temperatures, low moisture and brisk-to-heavy winds.

The Northwest Territories legislature is set to reconvene for one day Monday to deal with the fallout from the fire, including getting financial aid to residents.