Fire

Alberta, N.W.T. premiers to tour reception centre for wildfire evacuees in Calgary

By Bill Braden The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 1:28 pm
People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The premiers of Alberta and the Northwest Territories are scheduled to tour a Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees from the territory this afternoon. View image in full screen
People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The premiers of Alberta and the Northwest Territories are scheduled to tour a Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees from the territory this afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
The premiers of Alberta and the Northwest Territories are scheduled to tour a Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees this afternoon.

Tens of thousands have been forced from the territory, with many seeking refuge in Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane are to take part in the visit.

In an update last night, the territorial government said it was unlikely the fire would reach the capital, Yellowknife, in the next 72 hours.

Officials say no significant advance was seen Thursday and the fire remains about 15 kilometres outside city limits.

They say today will put “significant” pressure on the perimeter of the fire closest to Yellowknife because of high temperatures, low moisture and brisk-to-heavy winds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northwest Territories legislature is set to reconvene for one day Monday to deal with the fallout from the fire, including getting financial aid to residents.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

