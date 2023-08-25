City of Toronto extends dates at 10 of its outdoor pools

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto will be extending the dates at 10 of its city-run pools for up to three additional weeks.

The city announced Friday that it would be extending the dates for the 10 outdoor pools starting Sept. 4, until Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends.

According to the city, splash and spray pads will remain open until Sept. 17.

“Like other North American cities, Toronto is experiencing higher than normal temperatures well into September and extending pool dates is one of the ways the City is taking action to adapt to the effects of climate change and provide relief to Toronto residents,” the city said in a news release.

The following pools will have an extended operation schedule in September:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool at 779 Crawford Street.

Heron Park Community Centre at 292 Manse Road.

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool at 375 Leaside Park Drive.

Ledbury Park Outdoor Pool at 160 Ledbury Street.

McGregor Park Community Centre at 2231 Lawrence Avenue East.

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool at 115 Felstead Avenue.

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool at 15 Grierson Road.

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool at 1755 Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool at 15 Swan Avenue.

“The 10 outdoor pools have sufficient lighting for evening programming (until 7 p.m.), as well as staff available to work past Labour Day,” the city said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials said leisure swim will be available at all the pool locations, while lane swim will only be available at select pools.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow said the city wants “to make the most out of summers in the city.”

“Our pools are important spaces for families to keep enjoying the summer through those warm September days,” Chow said in a statement. “As we feel the heat for longer than before, extending outdoor pool operations will help many stay cool and healthy.”

Deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie said the city has “taken action to ensure some City outdoor pools are available to help residents stay cool and enjoy the weather,” adding that the heat is expected to extend into September.

The city’s outdoor pools typically close over the Labour Day weekend.

“In part because most aquatic recreation workers return to school in September and are no longer available to be scheduled on weekdays during school hours,” the release read. “Shorter periods of daylight in September also contribute to decisions around closing most outdoor pools on Labour Day.”

However, the city said outdoor pool seasons were extended in 2020 and 2021 “due to forecasted hot weather in September,” and because of delayed openings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.