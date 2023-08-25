‘Motive was colour of victim’s skin’: Man sentenced to 1 year for Vancouver assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced for an assault with a weapon charge, which police said was the result of a hate-motived investigation.

On May 12, 2022, a suspect approached an immigrant from Africa near West Hastings and Homer streets. The suspect brandished a knife, held it to the victim’s stomach and used a racial slur, according to police.

“We hope this sort of outcome sends a message to the public that the police and courts will not tolerate any incident that is motivated by hate, bias or prejudice,” said Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin.

“VPD’s Hate Crime detectives worked closely with the Black community and Crown to convey to the judge that cases like this don’t only negatively impact the victim, but also members of the entire community. Based on the evidence presented at trial, the judge concluded that the only motive for this assault was the colour of the victim’s skin.”

Shane Arin McKenzie has been sentenced to one year in jail, followed by one year of probation.