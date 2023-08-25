‘Kicks for Strength’: Charity soccer event launched in London, Ont. for mental health awareness

Send this page to someone via email

According to his family, “there was no limit to Cameron Harvey Machado’s kindness.” But after his death following a battle with mental health, they’ve decided to transform “heartbreak into action” with the launch of a new charity event in honour of his memory.

Kicks for Strength will hold its first annual soccer event on Sunday in London, Ont.

The event, created in honour of Cameron’s love for the sport, is in support of the Cameron Harvey Machado Memorial Fund, in collaboration with the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation. All proceeds from the charity event will go towards MINDS (Mental Health Incubator for Disruptive Solutions) of London-Middlesex.

MacKenzie and Alexander Machado were Cameron’s first cousins. Speaking with Global News on Friday, they said that he was always “a shining light in the room.”

“He was someone that you just kind of gravitated towards, he had like a magnetism to him, and was just very charismatic and someone you always wanted to be around,” Alexander said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He just had a very calming presence,” MacKenzie added. “If he was in the room with you right now, you felt like you belonged there as well.”

According to his family, “Cameron struggled with anxiety for years with only intermittent relief from medication.”

“I just kind of thought that here’s a guy that doesn’t seem like he struggles with anything at all, (but) he was struggling, and we obviously came to find that he was struggling with a lot,” Alexander said.

In July 2020, he died at the age of 25 years old.

“It was the biggest shock of a lifetime (and) it really rocked our entire family,” MacKenzie said. “(But) our loss will not be in vain.”

As the charity event approaches, she added that everything is becoming more surreal “as it all comes to life.”

“It’s about what we can do moving forward and to maybe make sure that this isn’t an outcome for someone else,” she said. “Cameron was the biggest example of the people that you least expect are the ones that might be struggling the most.”

Aside from the competitive co-ed soccer game, attendees are invited to watch, listen to music and enjoy some food.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are tons of raffle prizes as well,” MacKenzie said. “We have upwards of 200 ticket sales just online. I know we’re expecting walk-ins that day, and then plus volunteers, committee members, players, it should be a good turnout.”

The event takes place at Tricar Field at 3800 Colonel Talbot Rd. from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on the Kicks for Strength website.

A GoFundMe has also been launched in support of the foundation, having already exceeded its $20,000 goal.

“By sharing Cameron’s story with pride, we are working towards a future where those in need feel supported and encouraged to take that difficult step to ask for help,” the website read.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.