Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Germany probing attempted murder of ‘poisoned’ Russian journalist

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 25, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Nerve agent used to poison Putin critic found on empty water bottle: Navalny team'
Nerve agent used to poison Putin critic found on empty water bottle: Navalny team
WATCH - Nerve agent used to poison Putin critic found on empty water bottle: Navalny team – Sep 18, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

German prosecutors said they are investigating the attempted murder of Berlin-based Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko after she was one of three Russian exile journalists who experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning.

Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who exposed alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, last October experienced extreme disorientation, abdominal pain and swollen extremities on a train journey from Munich to Berlin.

“When I got out at the train station, I realized I couldn’t figure out how to get home,” she wrote two weeks ago in the literary journal n+1. “I knew that I needed to transfer to the subway, but I couldn’t figure out how.”

Click to play video: 'Putin lambasts Germany for arming Ukraine in fiery speech marking Soviet WW2 victory'
Putin lambasts Germany for arming Ukraine in fiery speech marking Soviet WW2 victory

Two weeks ago, investigative portal The Insider reported that doctors they had consulted had said her symptoms were consistent with poisoning.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can confirm that an investigation into the attempted murder of Elena Kostyuchenko is pending,” a spokesperson for Berlin prosecutors said on Friday.

The Insider reported that two other Russian woman journalists living in exile experienced poisoning symptoms in the same period: in May 2023, Natalia Arno, president of the U.S.-based Free Russia Foundation fell ill in Prague. In October, radio journalist Irina Babloyan fell ill in Tbilisi.

Click to play video: 'It’s ‘wrong’ to suggest Germany is blocking Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine: new defence minister'
It’s ‘wrong’ to suggest Germany is blocking Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine: new defence minister

Kostyuchenko and her doctors initially believed she was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, and by the time full tests were run, it was too late to test for poison residues or anything that would confirm poisoning.

Trending Now

German prosecutors declined to give further details of their investigation, citing its sensitivity.

Until it closed, she worked for Novaya Gazeta, the independent newspaper that won the Nobel Peace Prize for its reporting on Russia and which counts Anna Politkovskaya, the journalist murdered after reporting on Russia’s wars in Chechnya, among its former staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then she has been working for Vilnius-based Russian news website Meduza.

Now living in hiding, Kostyuchenko said the impact of the poisoning was still with her.

“I’m truly exhausted though I have work to do,” she told Reuters.

More on World
RussiaGermanyRussia NewsRussia TodayGermany RussiaRUSSIA UPDATERussia updatesRussia-GermanyElena KostyuchenkoElena Kostyuchenko GermanyElena Kostyuchenko poisonElena Kostyuchenko poisonedElena Kostyuchenko Russia
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices