Man faces multiple charges after crime spree in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man is accused of committing multiple crimes at various locations in Edmonton Thursday night, Edmonton Police Services said.

At around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, police were informed of several mischief-related incidents in the area of 28th Avenue and 65th Street.

Police said a man who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol was initially removed from a waiting room at a hospital for causing a disturbance.

Shortly after that, police said they received several 911 calls from a nearby liquor store, a fast food restaurant and a health-care clinic. The calls said the man had assaulted employees with bottles of alcohol, thrown tables and chairs and set off fire alarms.

Police said the man then went to the Mill Woods Town Centre Transit Station and unsuccessfully attempted to break a bus driver’s protective shield.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then fled from the transit station on foot to another nearby fast food restaurant and threatened employees with a screwdriver before the man set the business on fire, Edmonton police said.

Police said they had to breach a staff room door to arrest the suspect and save him from the fire. The suspect was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no bystanders, employees or first responders were injured during these incidents.

Paul Piche, 40, is facing charges, including several accounts of assault with a weapon, mischief and arson.