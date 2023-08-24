Suspects wanted in connection with Owen Sound assault may be in Toronto-area: police

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for three men wanted in connection with the assault of an Owen Sound business owner earlier this month, and now police say the suspects may be in the Toronto-area.

Owen Sound police said on Aug. 17, just after 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the 9th Avenue East area.

Officers said the victim — a 44-year-old man and local business owner — was assaulted by three male suspects.

According to police, the suspects went to his business, The Curry House, and “subsequently became involved in a dispute connected to the buisness.”

Police said the victim was assaulted on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition in a London Health Sciences hospital,” police said in a news release.

Two of the suspects fled south on 2nd Avenue East toward 9th Street and continued east, police said.

Officers said the first suspect is male, standing between five-feet-10-inches and six-feet-two-inches tall. He has a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second suspects is also between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build. He has short, brown hair which is longer on the top. He was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Officers said both suspects are believed to be in their mid 20s to mid 30s.

“Police are aware of a third male who is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt and being in his late forties to mid-fifties in age,” police said in a news release.

Officers said investigators are also seeking a suspect vehicle — similar to a grey or blue 200s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

In a tweet on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said investigators believe the suspects may be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-376-1234.

