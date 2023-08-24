Motorcyclist struck by vehicle, taken to Toronto hospital with serious injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Jane Street and Grandravine Drive area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

“Expect road closures in the area,” police said in a tweet.

-More to come…

