Motorcyclist struck by vehicle, taken to Toronto hospital with serious injuries: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:39 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Jane Street and Grandravine Drive area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

“Expect road closures in the area,” police said in a tweet.

-More to come…

