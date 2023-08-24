Motorcyclist struck by vehicle, taken to Toronto hospital with serious injuries: police

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Jane Street and Grandravine Drive area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
“Expect road closures in the area,” police said in a tweet.
-More to come…
More on Toronto
- Stolen vehicle recovered, charges laid in connection with ‘re-vinning’ investigation in Oakville
- Ontario doctors weigh in on screen time and vaccinations ahead of back-to-school
- Ontario Green Party leader calls for public inquiry into Greenbelt land removals
- TTC’s Line 3 Scarborough RT will permanently close following derailment
Comments