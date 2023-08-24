Tossed cigarette bouncing down B.C. highway captured on dashcam video

Send this page to someone via email

A long-haul trucker says it surprised him to see a cigarette butt being tossed out on a B.C. highway last week – in the middle of fire season.

The trucker supplied Global News dashcam video of the incident along the Okanagan Connector last Thursday evening.

The video was taken at night, at 9:15 p.m., and it’s hard to see the cigarette butt, but red sparks can be seen.

Further, the trucker was adamant that it was a cigarette butt, adding that after he saw it being flicked out from a passing truck, he high-beamed the driver in displeasure.

BC Highway Patrol says throwing out a burning object from a moving vehicle is “completely reckless.”

Under the Wildfire Act (Section 3, subsection 1), it says except for the purpose of starting a fire, a person must not start or risk starting an open fire in forest land or grassland, or within one kilometre of forest land or grassland, by dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance or any other thing that the person reasonably ought to know is likely to cause a fire.

The violation ticket for that offence is $575.

“With the dry weather conditions and all the fires going on, it’s just completely reckless,” said Cpl. Mike Moore of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

“They don’t make too many cars anymore with ashtrays. But, for goodness’ sake, bring your own. If you’re going to smoke, keep that cigarette solidly extinguished and don’t throw it out your window.”

“The potential damage that one little spark can cause … people are losing their homes and having to evacuate. It’s very sad. Our hearts go out to all those who’ve been affected by wildfires. Let’s work together and be safe. Behave responsibly with those cigarettes.”