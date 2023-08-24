Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Tossed cigarette bouncing down B.C. highway captured on dashcam video

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Cigarette tossed from vehicle during wildfire season'
Cigarette tossed from vehicle during wildfire season
A trucker travelling the Okanagan Connector last week said he witnessed a cigarette being tossed from a passing vehicle -- during B.C.'s worst wildfire season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A long-haul trucker says it surprised him to see a cigarette butt being tossed out on a B.C. highway last week – in the middle of fire season.

The trucker supplied Global News dashcam video of the incident along the Okanagan Connector last Thursday evening.

The video was taken at night, at 9:15 p.m., and it’s hard to see the cigarette butt, but red sparks can be seen.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Significant progress made in Okanagan fire fight'
B.C. wildfires: Significant progress made in Okanagan fire fight

Further, the trucker was adamant that it was a cigarette butt, adding that after he saw it being flicked out from a passing truck, he high-beamed the driver in displeasure.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Highway Patrol says throwing out a burning object from a moving vehicle is “completely reckless.”

Under the Wildfire Act (Section 3, subsection 1), it says except for the purpose of starting a fire, a person must not start or risk starting an open fire in forest land or grassland, or within one kilometre of forest land or grassland, by dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance or any other thing that the person reasonably ought to know is likely to cause a fire.

The violation ticket for that offence is $575.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Tensions rise in Shuswap at wildfire blockade'
B.C. wildfires: Tensions rise in Shuswap at wildfire blockade

“With the dry weather conditions and all the fires going on, it’s just completely reckless,” said Cpl. Mike Moore of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Trending Now

“They don’t make too many cars anymore with ashtrays. But, for goodness’ sake, bring your own. If you’re going to smoke, keep that cigarette solidly extinguished and don’t throw it out your window.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The potential damage that one little spark can cause … people are losing their homes and having to evacuate. It’s very sad. Our hearts go out to all those who’ve been affected by wildfires. Let’s work together and be safe. Behave responsibly with those cigarettes.”

Click to play video: 'Evacuation orders being lifted in Kelowna'
Evacuation orders being lifted in Kelowna

 

More on Canada
OkanaganBC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorOkanagan Connectorbc wildfire seasondashcam videoTossed Cigarette
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices