Sask. Crop Report: Producers making good progress on harvest

This Saskatchewan Crop Report for the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 shows that producers continue to make progress on harvesting.

“Saskatchewan is now 21 per cent completed harvest, ahead of the five-year average of 14 per cent and the 10-year average of 11 per cent,” the report read.

“The southwest continues to lead the province in harvest progress, with 38 per cent of the crop harvested. This is followed by the west-central, which has 27 per cent harvested so far. The northwest has received moisture these past few weeks and as a result only four per cent completed harvest.”

The Crop Report shows the harvest progress advanced in all crops this week. For example, the fall cereals continue to lead the crops being harvested; 89 per cent of fall rye and 74 per cent of winter wheat crops are harvested.

“Field peas and lentils continue to lead the spring-seeded crops in harvest progress; 66 per cent of field peas and 60 per cent of lentils are harvested,” the report said. “Barley leads the spring seeded cereals, with 30 per cent of the crop harvested. With 27 per cent of crop in the bin, mustard leads oilseed harvest progress, ahead of canola and flax.”

The report shows the area that accumulated the most rain was 59 mm in the Barthel area.

“The Cabri area in the southwest also received significant moisture, with 52 mm reported. The scattered showers resulted in an increase in topsoil moisture across the province,” the report read. “Thirty-two per cent of crop land has adequate moisture, 41 per cent is short and 27 per cent is very short. In hay and pastures, 24 per cent have adequate moisture, 42 per cent are short and 34 per cent are very short.”

According to the report, pasture conditions in the province have improved with the recent moisture. Producers have reported 12 per cent of pastures are in good condition, 29 per cent are fair, 40 per cent are poor and 19 per cent are very poor.

However, nine per cent of forage acres did not get cut or baled this year due to drought conditions.

In other areas, producers have reported crop damage this past week was due to wind, localized flooding, drought, grasshoppers and gophers.

“Producers are also noting aster yellows in crops this week. Producers are busy combining, desiccating crops to encourage dry-down and monitoring moisture levels,” the report said. “Many are also busy hauling water for their animals and moving livestock.”

As the province recognizes that harvest time is a busy and stressful time for producers, the Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. The public is reminded to use extra caution when encountering machinery on the roads and to give extra time and space.