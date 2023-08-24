Record-breaking numbers for vehicle, passenger traffic for BC Ferries

Send this page to someone via email

More people are using BC Ferries than ever before, the company announced Thursday in its annual general meeting.

BC Ferries carried 5.8 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles in April, May and June 2023, which is an increase of 7 per cent for passengers and 3 per cent for vehicles, compared to last year.

“This quarter we sailed a record number of round trips and moved more people and vehicles than ever before in our history. The vast majority, 98.6 per cent, of our sailings happened as planned,” BC Ferries President and CEO Nicolas Jimenez said.

In those three months, BC Ferries’ net earnings were $15.2 million, which is an increase of $7.3 million compared to 2022. BC Ferries credits this to higher traffic volumes, tariff increases and higher net retail sales.

BC Ferries revenues were $286.9 million for this time period, an increase of $22 million or 8 per cent from 2022.

The company is still experiencing issues with cancellations, some of which can be attributed to staffing issues and others mechanical problems with vessels.

“We’re actively hiring to address our crewing shortages, which will improve staffing resiliency and support reliable service for our customers,” Jimenez said.

A number of C-class vessels have experienced issues that have removed them from the operation fleet with the Coastal Renaissance being the latest. The vessel, built in 2007, was taken out of the water in mid-August for mechanical failures in its engine. Its rotor must now be removed in order to complete a full inspection and damage assessment.

“Certainly this is a major issue and it’s extremely unfortunate,” said Stephen Jones, director of engineering for BC Ferries, in a press conference. “We’ll do everything we can to get it back into service. These vessels have had a reliable history with BC Ferries.”

Crews are currently working on a plan to remove the 33 tonnes of equipment that has to come out, and expect to have an outline ready for Sept. 1, Jones said. The actual removal won’t likely take place until between Sept. 7 and 10, with an inspection sometime between Sept. 11 and 15.

That means the Coastal Renaissance — which operates two major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island — will be out of service over the Labour Day weekend and likely Thanksgiving as well.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez said another C-Class vessel — the Queen of Coquitlam — will take over for the Coastal Renaissance on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the repairs are complete. The Queen of Coquitlam normally travels between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo, and Langdale.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey.