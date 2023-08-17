Menu

Canada

BC Ferries cancels more sailings due to mechanical problems, staffing issues

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Ferries Board of Directors Chair Joy MacPhail speaks out about problems'
B.C. Ferries Board of Directors Chair Joy MacPhail speaks out about problems
After weeks of problems with B.C. Ferries, we're finally hearing from the chair of the board of directors, former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail. Kristen Robinson reports – Jul 28, 2023
BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings on Thursday due to both mechanical and staffing issues.

Multiple sailings have been cancelled between Tsawwassen and Duke Point due to mechanical issues with the Coastal Renaissance.

It’s the second straight day of issues with the vessel, with four sailings dropped on Wednesday and four sailings dropped on Thursday.

Cancelled sailings for Thursday include 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. departures from Duke Point (Nanaimo) and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen (Vancouver).

The C-class ferries have had problems this summer, with the Coastal Celebration needing repairs in a dry dock in July.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend'
BC Ferries CEO addresses issues, says crews and ferries ready for long weekend

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled,” BC Ferries staff said in an alert.

“In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

BC Ferries was also unsuccessful in securing a crew for the Queen of Coquitlam, which has led to a 9:30 a.m. departure for Langdale and a 10:40 a.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay being cancelled as well.

Service for that route is expected to resume at 11:45 a.m. for the departure from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” ferry staff said.

More on BC

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and a replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately.”

BC Ferries has also cancelled a number of sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay due to staffing issues.

The following sailings have been cancelled:

  • 1:15 pm departing Brentwood Bay
  • 1:50 pm departing Mill Bay
  • 2:25 pm departing Brentwood Bay
  • 3:00 pm departing Mill Bay
  • 3:35 pm departing Brentwood Bay
  • 4:10 pm departing Mill Bay
  • 4:45 pm departing Brentwood Bay
  • 5:20 pm departing Mill Bay
  • 5:55 pm departing Brentwood Bay
  • 6:30 pm departing Mill Bay

BC Ferries encourages all passengers to stay up to date by visiting its social media pages and website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

