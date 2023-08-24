Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

TC Energy requests approval for possible minority interest sale of NGTL system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2023 1:11 pm
Pedestrians walk past a sculpture outside the TC Energy head office in downtown Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
Pedestrians walk past a sculpture outside the TC Energy head office in downtown Calgary, Alta. Jeff McIntosh / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TC Energy Corp. has applied for regulatory approval for a potential minority interest sale of its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) system.

No transaction has been announced, but the Calgary-based pipeline company says in its application that it wants to complete a restructuring in order to facilitate potential future minority ownership of the system, including possible participation from Indigenous groups.

The NGTL system transports natural gas production from Alberta and northeast B.C. to domestic and export markets.

Click to play video: 'Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers'
Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers

It spans 24,631 km and connects with TC Energy’s Canadian Mainline system, Foothills system and other third-party pipelines.

Story continues below advertisement

In its application to the Canada Energy Regulator, TC Energy asks for a decision from the commission by Nov. 1, to support closing of the reorganization on Jan. 1, 2024.

Last month, TC Energy announced it would sell off a 40 per cent stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $5.2 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24 2023.

Related News
AlbertaBritish ColumbiaCalgaryPipelineNatural GasTC Energy CorpNova Gas Transmission Ltd.alberta oil & gasNGTL
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices