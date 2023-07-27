Menu

Canada

TC Energy splitting into 2 separate companies

By Amanda Stephenson The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 4:37 pm
Pipes intended for construction of a pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Pipes intended for construction of a pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta
TC Energy Corp. says it will split into two separate companies by spinning off its liquids pipelines business.

The Calgary-based pipeline giant says its board of directors has approved the plan, which comes as the result of a two-year strategic review.

Following the transaction, TC Energy will focus on natural gas infrastructure as well as nuclear, pumped hydro energy storage and new energy opportunities.

The new liquids pipeline business will focus on enhancing the value of the company’s existing 4,900 kilometres of crude oil pipelines.

The company says the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

The new liquids pipeline business will be publicly traded and will be headquartered in Calgary, with an office in Houston, Texas.

More to come…

