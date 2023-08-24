Ukraine wants Canada’s ‘diplomatic muscle’ to boost peace plan support

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine is calling on Canada to help it sell a peace plan with Russia to developing countries who have taken a neutral stance on Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants Canada to use its “diplomatic muscle” to encourage countries beyond Europe and its allies to support a peace plan.

In a video presented at a closed-door meeting of foreign ambassadors, to which The Canadian Press was invited, Kuleba also asks Ottawa to increase its anti-mining support.

2:12 Prigozhin plane crash: Mystery surrounding Wagner boss’ presumed death

In addition, Kuleba seeks “a multi-year military support program” from Ottawa, one month after Canada and other G7 countries offered Ukraine a set of security guarantees.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, left, and Ukrainian ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv take part in an event to mark Ukraine Independence Day in Ottawa on Thursday, August 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly convened the meeting, and told foreign diplomats that Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire will only allow Russia to invade the country again.

Joly says every country has a stake in maintaining the United Nations charter and ending Russia’s war, which has sent food costs spiralling.