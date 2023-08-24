Ukraine wants Canada’s ‘diplomatic muscle’ to boost peace plan support

Ukraine is calling on Canada to help it sell a peace plan with Russia to developing countries who have taken a neutral stance on Moscow’s invasion.
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants Canada to use its “diplomatic muscle” to encourage countries beyond Europe and its allies to support a peace plan.
In a video presented at a closed-door meeting of foreign ambassadors, to which The Canadian Press was invited, Kuleba also asks Ottawa to increase its anti-mining support.
In addition, Kuleba seeks “a multi-year military support program” from Ottawa, one month after Canada and other G7 countries offered Ukraine a set of security guarantees.
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly convened the meeting, and told foreign diplomats that Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire will only allow Russia to invade the country again.
Joly says every country has a stake in maintaining the United Nations charter and ending Russia’s war, which has sent food costs spiralling.
