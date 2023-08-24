SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukraine wants Canada’s ‘diplomatic muscle’ to boost peace plan support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia slows'
Progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia slows
WATCH ABOVE: Progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia slows – Aug 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukraine is calling on Canada to help it sell a peace plan with Russia to developing countries who have taken a neutral stance on Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants Canada to use its “diplomatic muscle” to encourage countries beyond Europe and its allies to support a peace plan.

In a video presented at a closed-door meeting of foreign ambassadors, to which The Canadian Press was invited, Kuleba also asks Ottawa to increase its anti-mining support.

Click to play video: 'Prigozhin plane crash: Mystery surrounding Wagner boss’ presumed death'
Prigozhin plane crash: Mystery surrounding Wagner boss’ presumed death

In addition, Kuleba seeks “a multi-year military support program” from Ottawa, one month after Canada and other G7 countries offered Ukraine a set of security guarantees.

Story continues below advertisement
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, left, and Ukrainian ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv greet each other View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, left, and Ukrainian ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv take part in an event to mark Ukraine Independence Day in Ottawa on Thursday, August 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly convened the meeting, and told foreign diplomats that Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire will only allow Russia to invade the country again.

Trending Now

Joly says every country has a stake in maintaining the United Nations charter and ending Russia’s war, which has sent food costs spiralling.

More on Canada
RussiaUkraineUkraine warPutinUkraine invasionwar in UkraineWagner GroupUkraine Independence DayCanada Aid UkraineRussia Ukraine updatesCanada assistance to UkraineCanada diplomatic muscle UkraineUkraine peace plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices