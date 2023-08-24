Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce over 42 kilograms of drugs seized in street-level investigation'
Winnipeg police announce over 42 kilograms of drugs seized in street-level investigation
Winnipeg Police Service Inspector Elton Hall said on Thursday that searches took place at four residences across the city, and an individual apprehended in the investigation has alleged ties to organized crime in Montreal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Police say several people are in custody following drug trafficking investigations.

Nicknamed Project Watch Tower, the investigations were conducted between June and July this year. Dozens of kilograms of drugs were found following the execution of a search warrant at the 1000 block of Sherburn Street. Officers with Winnipeg police’s tactical support team arrested two individuals without incident, seizing a number of items as evidence.

Denish Michael Joseph Dostie, a 57-year-old Quebec man, was arrested along with Tracy Lyons, a 46-year-old woman from Winnipeg. Both facing drug trafficking, drug production, and weapons-related charges.

Officers also executed search warrants at residences in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue and the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue that same day. There they said they found firearms, drugs – including meth, cocaine, and fentanyl, scales, and packaging materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Four men and one woman were arrested:

  • Robert Trevor Lander, 47.
  • Mohammed Hussein Keisar, 47.
  • Guled Ali Omar Mohamed, 33.
  • Abdurahzak Mohammed Isse, 33.
  • Joanna Lesley Rennicks, 53.

The accused have been charged with multiple trafficking, proceeds of crime, and firearms-related offences.

Trending Now

The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs and drug enforcement units continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police tactical team on scene of Sutherland Avenue standoff'
Winnipeg police tactical team on scene of Sutherland Avenue standoff
PolicewinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug TraffickingSearch WarrantCustodyinvestigations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices