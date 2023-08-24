Arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police say several people are in custody following drug trafficking investigations.

Nicknamed Project Watch Tower, the investigations were conducted between June and July this year. Dozens of kilograms of drugs were found following the execution of a search warrant at the 1000 block of Sherburn Street. Officers with Winnipeg police’s tactical support team arrested two individuals without incident, seizing a number of items as evidence.

Denish Michael Joseph Dostie, a 57-year-old Quebec man, was arrested along with Tracy Lyons, a 46-year-old woman from Winnipeg. Both facing drug trafficking, drug production, and weapons-related charges.

Officers also executed search warrants at residences in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue and the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue that same day. There they said they found firearms, drugs – including meth, cocaine, and fentanyl, scales, and packaging materials.

Four men and one woman were arrested:

Robert Trevor Lander, 47.

Mohammed Hussein Keisar, 47.

Guled Ali Omar Mohamed, 33.

Abdurahzak Mohammed Isse, 33.

Joanna Lesley Rennicks, 53.

The accused have been charged with multiple trafficking, proceeds of crime, and firearms-related offences.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs and drug enforcement units continue to investigate.