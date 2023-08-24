Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Russia, China invite more countries to BRICS bloc trying to counterbalance West

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 24, 2023 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Evidence against Putin points to ‘strong case’ for war crimes trial: ICC prosecutor'
Evidence against Putin points to ‘strong case’ for war crimes trial: ICC prosecutor
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing more than 6,000 war crimes in April alone. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, accusing them of abducting and deporting Ukrainian children. ‘The West Block’ guest host Eric Sorensen speaks with Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the ICC, about how he plans to put Putin on trial for war crimes in Ukraine – May 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a move aimed at growing the bloc’s clout, leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have decided to invite six new countries to become members of the group, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS,” he said.

“The membership will take effect from the 1st of January 2024.”

Click to play video: 'As NATO grows, Russian allies pull away: analyst'
As NATO grows, Russian allies pull away: analyst

Expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested countries to seek admission to BRICS, which is currently made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in Johannesburg.

And while all BRICS members publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bloc’s expansion should be an example to other global institutions founded in the 20th century that have become outdated.

More on Money
RussiaChinaVladimir PutinUkraine warIndiaBrazilSouth AfricaBRICSbrics summitbrics summit 2023
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices