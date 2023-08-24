Tropical storm Franklin: N.S. officials to hold hurricane preparedness briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Nova Scotia will provide an update on hurricane preparedness Thursday afternoon as tropical storm Franklin looms off the coast.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on this page.

The update will include John Lohr, the minister responsible for the emergency management office, Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, Jason Mew, director of EMO’s incident management division, Matt Drover, senior director of energy delivery with Nova Scotia Power, and Ancel Langille, operations manager with the Canadian Red Cross of Nova Scotia.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said “confidence is growing” that Franklin will enter its response zone next week, before turning right.

“How sharp this turn is will be a factor in determining if there are any impacts on land,” it said.

Franklin producing tropical storm conditions to parts of the Caribbean today. Confidence is growing that Franklin will enter our @ECCC_CHC response zone next week then turn right. How sharp this turn is will be a factor in determining if there are any impacts on land. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zQWqOoRvUJ — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) August 23, 2023

While experts initially predicted an average Atlantic hurricane season in May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said earlier this month that the slower onset of El Niño and record-breaking warm ocean temperatures may lead to a busier than normal season.

NOAA increased the likelihood that there will be an “above normal” hurricane season to 60 per cent, up from a 30 per cent chance in May.

The agency said there could be 14 to 21 named storms, six to 11 hurricanes and two to five major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are ones that reach Category 3 to 5 and have winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

It gave a 25 per cent chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 15 per cent chance of below normal. The forecast is given with 70 per cent confidence.

Atlantic hurricanes often form in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean and can sweep up the east coast to Canada. Areas of Canada’s East Coast continue to recover from the impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022.

— with files from Eric Stober