Body recovered from Osoyoos Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the South Okanagan say a body was recovered from Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say they were alerted of the incident near Gyro Beach around 2:30 p.m., with responding officers recovering the body of a man around 50 feet from shore.

Osoyoos RCMP said they’re working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the body and determine if there’s any correlation to a 30-year-old man reported missing from Osoyoos on July 7.

0:55 Calgary police homicide unit involved in case of missing 71-year-old Abdul Mufti

That person is Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, a man from Mexico who had been in Canada for one month before his disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re concerned for his health and well-being, and that it was out of character for him not to be in contact with friends and family for that length of time.

View image in full screen Photos of missing person Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin. RCMP

Burgoin is described as being 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. Other distinguishing features included a beard and a mole on his neck.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black runners.