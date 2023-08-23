Body recovered from Osoyoos Lake

Police in the South Okanagan say a body was recovered from Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP say they were alerted of the incident near Gyro Beach around 2:30 p.m., with responding officers recovering the body of a man around 50 feet from shore.
Osoyoos RCMP said they’re working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the body and determine if there’s any correlation to a 30-year-old man reported missing from Osoyoos on July 7.
That person is Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, a man from Mexico who had been in Canada for one month before his disappearance.
Police said they’re concerned for his health and well-being, and that it was out of character for him not to be in contact with friends and family for that length of time.
Burgoin is described as being 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. Other distinguishing features included a beard and a mole on his neck.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black runners.
