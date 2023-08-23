Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for part of Lake Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 7:35 pm
A map showing Lake Country and part of the wildfire evacuation alerts (yellow) and orders (red) in effect for the community on Aug. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing Lake Country and part of the wildfire evacuation alerts (yellow) and orders (red) in effect for the community on Aug. 23, 2023. BC Wildfire Service
Scores of property owners in the Lake Country area were given the green light to return home on Wednesday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced the news around 2:30 p.m., saying it was downgrading one evacuation order in the Okanagan Centre area for the Clarke Creek fire to an evacuation alert.

“Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period,” said Emergency Operations.

The fire is estimated at 370 hectares. Sixty-three wildland firefighters are battling the blaze, along with 69 structure protection personnel and aerial support.

Properties under evacuation alert now include homes along parts of Bond Road, Camp Road and Davidson Road plus others like Cemetery Road.

Information regarding the properties now under evacuation alert is available online.

“The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order,” said Emergency Operations.

“There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.”

In related news, Kelowna RCMP issued a reminder on Wednesday about boating on Okanagan Lake during this wildfire crisis.

“Any persons who wish to access Okanagan Lake are being directed to do so on the south side of the William R. Bennett Bridge, or north of Fintry Provincial Park,” said police.

Bluntly put, until firefighting aircraft are no longer needed, Okanagan Lake is off limits from the William R. Bennett Bridge northwards to Fintry Provincial Park.

“Firefighting aircraft can deploy at any moment and as such, it is crucial we keep this area open for their immediate access and without interference from private pleasure crafts and vessels,” said the RCMP.

“Anyone observed boating within this perimeter can expect enforcement from the RCMP or other assisting agencies.”

