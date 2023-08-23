Toronto police fear more victims in 2 sexual assault investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are appealing again to the public for witnesses or potential victims in two separate sexual assault investigations.

Toronto police told Global News the circumstances around two incidents reported in July and August had led to concern there could be more victims.

In an incident reported around Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West on July 25, police said a man allegedly offered English lessons to someone he then asked to dinner.

“After dinner the accused convinced the victim to go to his residence as it was late and the area was not safe,” a media release said. At the home, the victim was sexually assaulted, according to police.

“Investigators are concerned there may be more victims, who (possibly) do not speak English but might recognize his image,” police told Global News.

Investigators arrested a 33-year-old man in that case on Aug. 1 and charged him with sexual assault and disobeying a court order.

Police said a man sexually assaulted a victim after teaching them English. TPS / Handout

The second incident was apparently random and in “broad daylight in a public place,” police said, leading to concerns there could be more incidents.

On Aug. 2, police said a man approached a woman walking on Dufferin Street near Bloor Street and sexually assaulted her. Three days later, the same man allegedly approached a woman in the Dufferin Mall parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. Police released images of both men.