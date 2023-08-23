Union, MBLL reach tentative agreement

Send this page to someone via email

A province-wide Liquor Mart strike may soon come to and end as the union representing picketing employees and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries have reached a tentative agreement.

A statement from the Manitoba Government & General Employees’ Union says the union’s bargaining committee is recommending members accept the latest offer from the Crown corporation.

Members will vote on the agreement between noon on Thursday and noon on Sunday. The results will be released Sunday afternoon.

“I commend the bargaining team and all our members for their commitment to standing up for a fair deal,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a statement. “Since this strike began, our members have stuck together for fairness. We look forward to discussing the agreement with members over the coming days.”

Strike action began on July 19 and has since escalated to province-wide action by union employees. MGEU employees for the same wage increase as Premier Heather Stefanson and her cabinet are due to receive — 3.3 per cent in 2023 and 3.6 in 2024.

No other details about the current offer were made available.