Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union, MBLL reach tentative agreement

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 6:07 pm
MGEU membrs on strike July 19. View image in full screen
MGEU membrs on strike July 19. Teagan Rasche / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A province-wide Liquor Mart strike may soon come to and end as the union representing picketing employees and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries have reached a tentative agreement.

A statement from the Manitoba Government & General Employees’ Union says the union’s bargaining committee is recommending members accept the latest offer from the Crown corporation.

Members will vote on the agreement between noon on Thursday and noon on Sunday. The results will be released Sunday afternoon.

“I commend the bargaining team and all our members for their commitment to standing up for a fair deal,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a statement. “Since this strike began, our members have stuck together for fairness. We look forward to discussing the agreement with members over the coming days.”

Strike action began on July 19 and has since escalated to province-wide action by union employees. MGEU employees for the same wage increase as Premier Heather Stefanson and her cabinet are due to receive — 3.3 per cent in 2023 and 3.6 in 2024.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No other details about the current offer were made available.

Click to play video: 'What’s next for MBLL strike?'
What’s next for MBLL strike?
Manitoba Liquor and LotteriesMGEUMBLLliquor mart strikeMGEU strikeManitoba Liquor Mart StrikeLC strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices