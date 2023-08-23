Quebec Lawyer calling for more animal protection following order to surrender emotional support dog

Send this page to someone via email

Courtney Mattix’s neighbours and friends are rallying to to protect the Verdun woman’s six-year-old miniature Australian mix named Keemo.

Last week Montreal’s Verdun borough gave her until just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to surrender the animal to either a vet or a shelter.

“My dog is not just a regular dog,” Mattix pointed out. “He’s an emotional support dog.”

While waiting for borough officials to show up Wednesday morning she, neighbours and other supporters protested outside her home and in front of Verdun’s borough hall.

“To stand by Courtney and stand up for Keemo,” supporter Abigail Krushelnyski explained. “I think what they’re going through isn’t fair, considering she’s done everything she had to in order to keep him.”

Verdun enforcement officials ordered the surrender claiming that Mattix failed to abide by conditions imposed on the dog after it bit a child last May. Mattix, who’s battled cancer and other health challenges, claims the incident was not the dog’s fault, but that she met all the conditions authorities imposed, including muzzling the animal when in public.

According to her, after someone took a photo of her last week removing the muzzle as she entered her property, the city ordered her to give up the dog.

“I’m not giving them what they want and I’m going to put up a fight to keep my dog,” she insisted.

Hakeem Flemmings, who attended the protest, believes there should be more consideration given to emotional support animals.

“You taking that away from someone. It’s like taking away their life,” he argued, standing outside Verdun borough hall.

Lawyer Anne-France Goldwater points out that protections for support animals in the province are lacking, even if residents can get their animals certified as one.

“There are absolutely no laws in the province of Quebec that protect the status of emotional support animals,” she pointed out, adding she’s also concerned that people of modest income and their support animals could be at risk as a result.

“(For) a woman of limited financial means, it could feel like she’s being picked on by city hall, and not literally have the money or the wherewithal to be defended and to protect the animal that she needs,” she argued.

Mattix says she’s now waiting for the borough’s next move.