U Sask. Huskies defensive backs aiming to produce in relief of injured Ringland

University of Saskatchewan Huskies football camp looks a bit different for defensive back Charlie Ringland, who has been forced onto the sidelines supporting his teammates.

“It’s nice to be able to stay around them for a bit while I’m going through this,” said Ringland.

Few players on the Huskies broke out last season like Ringland, who earned an invite to April’s CFL combine.

But it was while showcasing his skills for pro teams, that Ringland planted his foot wrong and suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending his hopes of playing in 2023.

“It was a really cool experience and it was nice to meet all of the coaches and general managers,” said Ringland. “But it was definitely difficult after the injury.”

The BC Lions still selected Ringland in the fifth round of the draft despite his injury, however, his professional debut will now be put on the back burner.

In the interim, Ringland has returned to the team that made him a Canada West all-star and is assisting the program in the player-coach role while he rehabs from his off-season procedure.

“I had my surgery done here by our doctor,” said Ringland. “I’ve been working with our staff to start the process of rehabbing and getting all of that sorted out. It’s definitely different than playing, but it’s nice to be around the guys for sure.”

Adding the fifth-year veteran to the coaching staff, for one season at least, has been welcomed by Huskies head coach Scott Flory praising Ringland’s ability to connect with those in the defensive back core now getting more looks.

“He’s going to bring that presence not only to the guys, but also to us as well,” said Flory. “We know that he’s a great communicator, he’s going to be great with those guys. He’s hearing everything, he’s at everything and that’s what a leader does. That’s who he is.”

Third-year defensive back John Stoll is among those that’s expected to carry more of the load with Ringland out, after leading the Huskies with four interceptions in the 2022 Canada West season.

That partnership with Ringland helped Stoll reach those totals last year, something that he expects to continue with the Lions prospect continuing to guide him.

“He knows how a player things and knows what a player does,” said Stoll. “So having him, he can critique the small things that you might not be thing about that he sees from a player perspective which is massive.”

Aside from Ringland, the Huskies are returning their entire defensive back core in 2023 after leading the conference in interceptions last year with nine.

The Huskies depth at the position was a key driver to a Hardy Cup title with players like Stoll, Tanner Reiber, Nixen Voll, Cam Skinner, Aidan Sommacal, Finn Marcotte-Cribb and Katley Joseph all in line to provide big plays and consistent coverage on opposing receivers.

“Being the defensive back group, we do believe we are one of the best groups in the nation and in the country,” said Joseph. “For us to play at that standard and of course execute at that standard is definitely a bonus. That’s all of our mindsets right now.”

While taking to the field at BC Place or challenging for another Vanier Cup with the Huskies was the first choice for Ringland, he said he’s excited to help mentor this year’s crop of defensive ball hawks while getting stronger himself in the process.

“There’s a lot of guys on our roster who can play,” said Ringland. “It’s very competitive during camp, so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out next week.”